Grade Aarogyasri network hospitals treating COVID patients: CM

GUNTUR

10 October 2020 01:06 IST

‘Patients must be admitted within half an hour of their arrival at the hospital’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Health and Medical Department to ensure that the best healthcare is provided to COVID-19 affected persons at the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals across the State. The Chief Minister said installation of CCTV cameras was mandatory at all the hospitals.

During a review meeting held at his camp office on Friday, Mr. Jagan said that helpdesks should be set up at the hospitals and Arogya Mitras should assist the families of patients in getting admission, and explain about the facilities at the hospitals. They should also ensure that the patients were admitted within half an hour of their arrival at the hospital.

The Chief Minister reiterated that basic facilities, availability of doctors, drugs, food, sanitation and Arogyamitra would be the six parameters on which the hospitals would be judged and ranked. He asked the health and medical department to focus on providing all the necessary medical care and support to the patients.

“I want you to ensure that ‘104’ call centre is working round the clock and the Collector should do a mock drill every day. A bed should be provided within half an hour of the patient coming to hospital and for those in home isolation, ANMs should visit them regularly. Grading should be completed in all Arogyasri hospitals within the next 15 days and if the hospitals are not providing basic services, they would be removed from the panel,” MR. Jagan said.

The officials said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 had decreased. “The state leads the country in testing and we have got to a stage where we are doing 35,680 RT-PCR tests and 8,890 Truenat tests daily, which is half of tests we are doing. We have also created facilities for mobile testing in 135 buses. We have 38,042 beds in 252 hospitals and 5,000 ventilators. So far, we have recruited 10,000 nurses on a permanent basis and 20,000 nurses on temporary basis. So far, we have conducted tests on 63.49 lakh persons, and the positivity rate is 11.65 per cent,’’ said Special Chief Sesretary, Medical and Health Department, K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishnadasm, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were present.