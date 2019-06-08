GPS tech helps Prakasam police monitor history-sheeters

Equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled tracking system, the Prakasam police are monitoring history-sheeters to bring down crime in the district.

The police had developed a digital database of history-sheeters and constantly tracked their movements, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharath Kaushal, adding that the police would consider removing names from the database of those who maintained good conduct for a year.

Deterrence

Using a smart phone, personnel periodically visited history-sheeters mapped with the help of the GPS and made entries using a biometric device. Periodic visits acted as a deterrence against committing offences, said Mr. Kaushal. “We have asked history-sheeters to lead a reformed way of life,” he said, after counselling them in a session in the city.

At the session, Rajasekhar(name changed), who was involved in petty thefts, said he had realised his gravity of his offences and was now a changed person.

And Srinivasa Rao(name changed), member of a political party, said he was no longer involved in group clashes and wanted to lead a normal life.