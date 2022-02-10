‘GPS-fitted drones will be beneficial to farmers’

NELLORE

10 February 2022 01:42 IST

Experts demonstrate latest technologies at Kisan Mela

Farmers need not carry heavy tanks or spray hazardous pesticides on crops risking their health as GPS-fitted drones are now at their service.

Hovering low over paddy field, drones move on a GPS-defined route spraying pesticide. This was among the technologies demonstrated by scientists to farmers during a Kisan Mela organised by the Agriculture Research Station here on Wednesday.

Farmers, by adopting the drone technology, could cut costs and improve productivity because of its precision in spraying pesticide, said Agriculture Research Station Director of Research L. Prashanthi.

“There is a good response from farmers to the pilot project undertaken by the Krishi Vignanan Kendra to promote drone technology,” she said. The drones would go a long way in addressing the acute labour shortage faced by farmers, especially paddy growers.

The method will also check indiscriminate use of pesticides as drones ensured uniform spraying covering every inch of the crop, she said. Drone could determine how much pesticide the crop required for a given crop size.

Dr. Prashanti also exhorted the farmers to shift from paddy to alternative pulse, oilseed and millet crops especially during kharif cropping season.

Inaugurating the Kisan Mela, Collector K.V.N. Chakaradhar Babu exhorted the scientists and staff to work in tandem to transfer best agronomic practices.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University Governing Board member and Sullurpeta MLA K. Sanjeeviah said the YSRCP government had made the Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) vibrant, meeting all the needs of farmers.

Joint Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad urged the farmers to go for farm mechanisation as farm equipment was available at 40% subsidy.