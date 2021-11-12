Gowtham Reddy meets Union ministers

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Friday.

Vijayawada

12 November 2021 23:14 IST

Urges Sonoval to release funds for ports, fishing harbours

Industries Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy met Union Ministers for Tourism, Energy, Ports and Water Transport at New Delhi on Friday.

He explained the State government’s industrial development plans to Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbanand Sonoval. Disclosing the details of the meeting, Mr. Reddy said the Union Minister responded positively to the request to release funds for development of three ports, 11 fishing harbours in the State.

Andhra Pradesh would play a pivotal role in the targets set by the Union government to achieve a $5 trillion economy. The State had set a target of achieving 10% exports by 2030. At present, the exports stood at 4%, and as a part of the initiatives, the government had organised Vanijya Utsav 2021. The State government would extend all possible cooperation to promote industries in the State, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikalvalven, APIIC MD Subrahmanyam Javvadi, AP Residence Bhavan Commissioner Bhavana Saxena, Maritime Board CEO Muralidharan, Industries Advisor Lanka Sridhar and others were present.

Mr. Reddy urged the Union Energy Minister R.K. Singh to set up industries at Mannavaram and Kopparti industrial estates for manufacturing solar panels. The request was regarding manufacturing of solar panels required for 7,000 MW solar power generation. With the cooperation of Coal India and the Union Ministry of Power, three plants could be set up in the State. The State government would extend all possible incentives, he said.

Submitting proposals to Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, the Industries Minister urged him to take steps to develop tourism in Nellore district and Atmakuru Assembly Constituency.

Explaining the tourism prospects in Somasila project and its surroundings, Ananta Sagaram, Sangam mandals, he urged the Union government to develop the Somasila project region where ancient structures were located as a region of heritage. The Minister emphasised that there were ample opportunities to develop Temple Tourism in Nellore district.