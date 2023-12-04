ADVERTISEMENT

Govt.’s wrong priorities landed farmers in deep trouble, alleges Butchaiah Chowdary

December 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government lacks clarity in procedures and adequate focus on irrigation sector, says TDP leader

The Hindu Bureau

Rajahmundry Rural MLA and TDP Polit Bureau member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the government’s lack of attention to the problems being faced by farmers and the ongoing drama at the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was  deeply concerning.

He criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged inaction that aggravated the plight of farmers, and demanded that the government should at least now take action that would really mitigate their suffering. 

Addressing media persons at the party’s central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday, Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary said the government’s inept handling of the destruction caused by heavy rains and the present cyclone have put the farmers in a quandary. 

He alleged that the government lacked clarity in procedures and adequate focus on the irrigation sector, as a consequence, farmers incurred heavy losses, especially those in the combined West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. 

Besides, the government has failed in utilising the Godavari river water and it could not supply water from the Pattiseema project to Krishna delta.

Regarding the NSP, Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary said the government dispatched police forces to the dam site in a hurry on the day when Telangana went to polls while completely neglecting the needs of farmers in Guntur and Prakasam districts for over two months.

CONNECT WITH US