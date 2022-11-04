Govt.’s SLP in apex court on three capitals adjourned to Nov. 14

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, before whom the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government against the High Court verdict on three capitals (dated March 3, 2022) was posted on Friday, adjourned it November 14.

The Judges said the material papers were provided to them late Thursday night and hence they could go into the merits of the main case and matters connected thereto, by stressing on the need to have enough time to dwell into details of the SLP, a host of caveat petitions and other related cases.

Andhra Pradesh government’s advocate pleaded with the court that the SLP should be heard urgently, but after hearing both parties, the court adjourned the SLP to the above date while taking due note of the fact that the SLP was filed eight months after the High Court ruled that the State lacked legislative competence to shift the capital.

It may be noted that the SLP first came up for hearing on November 1 before a Division Bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, whose recusal on the ground that he had tendered his opinion on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 on an earlier occasion, resulted in the posting of the case to a different panel of Judges.

After Friday’s adjournment, the issue continues to hang fire even as tempers are running on the concept of decentralisation, while the Amaravati farmers are bracing to resume their Maha Padayatra in the coming days.