Govt.’s land scheme to go on stream from March 2023

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said the government is aiming for the full-fledged implementation of the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha’ programme from March 2023.

Briefing the media after deliberating on the project implementation at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said attention was paid to speedy resolution of the issues hampering it and a comprehensive plan of action was devised to take the project forward.

The committee consisted of Ramachandra Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues Dharmana Krishnadas (Revenue) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development).

Earlier, an empowered committee of the government comprising Ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Dharmana Krishnadas, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance) and Botcha Satyanarayana discussed the Abolition of Inams Act.