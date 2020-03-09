Govt.’s good work will help YSRCP sweep local body polls: Vijaya Sai

Implementation of most of the promises made in the election manifesto and good governance ushered in during the past 10 months would ensure a clean sweep for the YSRCP in the local body and municipal elections, party Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy asked them to explain people the good work done by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and expose the attempts being made the main Opposition, the TDP, to stall development and deny benefits to the poorer sections of society.

Describing the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections as “prestigious,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the decision to set up the Executive capital in the city made the elections more significant, and asked the party cadres to ensure an impressive show by the party in the 98-ward civic body and elect the party nominee as Mayor on March 23.

“We need to capture the Mayor seat as it is the second important post after the Chief Minister in protocol after the city is made the Executive capital. There will not be any compromise on it,” he made it clear.

Recalling how the party had lost all the four Assembly seats in the city to the TDP in the elections, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said they had formed screening committees to select candidates.

Selection criterion

Stating that winning chance would be the prerequisite for the selection of candidates, he said a flash survey would be conducted to find out suitable nominees from those who had not sought ticket.

Claiming that the YSRCP was holding elections by giving lesser time to preventing electoral malpractices, Mr. Reddy said an Ordinance was being issued to prohibit political parties from seeking funds from industrialists.

He alleged that the TDP was trying to approach the election authorities to petition against the ruling party with false claims.

Stating that ticket distribution would be made in a transparent way, he said those not getting it should not get hurt as they would be accommodated in nominated posts.

District in-charge and Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLAs Gudivada Amarnath and Tippala Nagi Reddy, and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas spoke. YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas presided.