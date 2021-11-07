‘Govt.’s claims on Adani power full of untruths’

It is blindly following the business model of Gujarat industrialist, says Keshav

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Payyavula Keshav on Saturday said, instead of coming up with straight replies to the questions raised on “irregularities” in the purchase of 9,000 MW from Adani Solar company, the YSRCP government made “misleading statements.”

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mr. Keshav referred to the press release issued by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, and said it was “full of untruths and half truths aimed at confusing the people.”

“The government has no answer why it plans to pay ₹3.50 to ₹4.50 per unit in 2024 to the Adani firm when it could buy it for much lesser price of ₹1.26 per unit,” the TDP leader said.

There was no truth in the government’s claim that purchase of power from outside would be cheaper than producing it in the State, he said.

“A gazette issued by the Centre clearly says that inter-State transmission charges waiver will be applicable only to the power projects that start functioning in December 2022,” Mr. Keshav asserted.

“But the Minister says that the waiver will make Adani power from Rajasthan, which will start in 2024, cheaper,” he said.

Pointing to the fact that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had developed a green corridor system for 6,000 MW solar power in the State itself, Mr. Keshav wondered where was the need for the YSRCP government to buy power from outside.

He slammed the YSRCP government for transforming Andhra Pradesh into “Adani Pradesh” by “blindly following the business model of the Gujarat industrialist,” which would adversely impact the interests of the people in the State.