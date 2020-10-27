‘Govt. won’t interfere in affairs of MANSAS Trust’

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana during his visit to the Government Junior College in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

27 October 2020 01:40 IST

Botcha puts ‘malpractice’ rider

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday made it clear that the government would not interfere in the affairs of the MANSAS Trust or in the reported disputes among the Pusapati family members.

His words assumed significance in the backdrop of the MANSAS Trust’s reported attempt to privatise the government-aided MR College in Vizianagaram, where Mr. Satyanarayana had studied.

The Minister, along with Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, visited the Government Junior College which introduced several degree courses in the 2019-20 academic year.

“The government will intervene only when some malpractices take place in the MANSAS Trust. Otherwise, we will not interfere in the day-to-day affairs and decisions of the trust. The government is in no way connected with the MR College issues,” he said.

However, it will ensure free education for students from poor financial background by strengthening the newly established degree college. More faculty members will be appointed and new courses will be introduced,” he said.