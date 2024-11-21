ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will unveil new textile policy soon, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Savitha

Published - November 21, 2024 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Like many other industries, the handloom and textile sector too suffered a lot during the previous YSRCP government’s term, the Minister alleges in the Legislative Assembly, and asserts that the lost glory of the sector will be restored

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Textile parks will be set up at Yemmiganur, Rayadurgam, Mylavaram, Pamidi, and Chirala, says Minister for Handlooms S. Savitha. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha has informed the Legislative Assembly that the government will unveil a new textile policy soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question posed by TDP legislator from Yemmiganur B. Jayanageswara Reddy during Question Hour on November 21 (Thursday), Ms. Savitha said the decision to set up a textile park at Yemmiganur had been taken by the TDP government during the Independence Day celebrations in 2015 to support the weaver community. The government had allocated 90 acres for the park.

However, during the previous YSRCP government, the textile sector, like many other industries, was weakened. The YSRCP government had allocated 14 acres of the textile park’s land for housing schemes, forcing the beneficiaries to approach court and obtain a stay to protect the land. The textile park would definitely be established in Yemmiganur and it would provide employment to 5,000 people, she said.

In addition to Yemmiganur, textile parks would be set up at Rayadurgam, Mylavaram, and Pamidi. A textile park, along with a handloom park, would be established at Chirala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Savitha said efforts were also underway to mobilise funds from the Central government for the welfare of weavers. Tools would be provided with 90% subsidy. Furthermore, ₹30 crore was sanctioned by the Central government for setting up a mega textile park at Dharmavaram, she said, adding that the NDA government would restore the past glory of the weaving sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US