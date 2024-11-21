 />
Govt. will unveil new textile policy soon, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Savitha

Like many other industries, the handloom and textile sector too suffered a lot during the previous YSRCP government’s term, the Minister alleges in the Legislative Assembly, and asserts that the lost glory of the sector will be restored

Published - November 21, 2024 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Textile parks will be set up at Yemmiganur, Rayadurgam, Mylavaram, Pamidi, and Chirala, says Minister for Handlooms S. Savitha.

Textile parks will be set up at Yemmiganur, Rayadurgam, Mylavaram, Pamidi, and Chirala, says Minister for Handlooms S. Savitha.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha has informed the Legislative Assembly that the government will unveil a new textile policy soon.

Replying to a question posed by TDP legislator from Yemmiganur B. Jayanageswara Reddy during Question Hour on November 21 (Thursday), Ms. Savitha said the decision to set up a textile park at Yemmiganur had been taken by the TDP government during the Independence Day celebrations in 2015 to support the weaver community. The government had allocated 90 acres for the park.

However, during the previous YSRCP government, the textile sector, like many other industries, was weakened. The YSRCP government had allocated 14 acres of the textile park’s land for housing schemes, forcing the beneficiaries to approach court and obtain a stay to protect the land. The textile park would definitely be established in Yemmiganur and it would provide employment to 5,000 people, she said.

In addition to Yemmiganur, textile parks would be set up at Rayadurgam, Mylavaram, and Pamidi. A textile park, along with a handloom park, would be established at Chirala.

Ms. Savitha said efforts were also underway to mobilise funds from the Central government for the welfare of weavers. Tools would be provided with 90% subsidy. Furthermore, ₹30 crore was sanctioned by the Central government for setting up a mega textile park at Dharmavaram, she said, adding that the NDA government would restore the past glory of the weaving sector.

