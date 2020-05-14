Andhra Pradesh

Govt. will take a decision on shifting LG Polymers plant: Minister

It will be done on the basis of the recommendation of the high-power committee set up by the Chief Minister and headed by senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad

The State Government will take a decision on the demand for shifting the LG Polymers plant on the basis of the recommendation of the high-power committee set up by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Replying to a question, he told reporters here on Thursday that the committee headed by senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad was examining all angles into the styrene vapour leakage incident on May 7 which killed 12 persons.

86 hazardous industries identified

The Minister said the committee had also been mandated to study the status of various hazardous industries located across the State. The government has identified 86 such factories.

Mr. Satyanarayana termed TDP as a Zoom party and blamed its president N. Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in ‘mud-slinging’ against the government despite timely measures to tackle the situation after the styrene vapour leakage. He said the main opposition party was also criticising the government even after it took timely intervention to increase testing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Enumeration of victims on

“We will complete the enumeration of vapour leakage victims to pay compensation to all in a day or two,” he said.

Further, “Hospitals located in the vicinity of the LG Polymers plant would be upgraded to take care of future needs of people living at RR Venkatapuram and adjoining villages,” the Minister said.

