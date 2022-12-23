ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will support innovative ideas in science and engineering from youth, says Central official

December 23, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nation needs young minds that can start afresh with new ideas, says Union Science and Technology Department Secretary at KLU convocation

P. Sujatha Varma

S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Union Department of Science and Technology, handing over a degree to a student at the 12th convocation of KL Deemed to be University, near Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Secretary to Government of India, Department of Science and Technology, S. Chandrasekhar on Friday emphasised the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship for ‘Young India’.

Addressing the students of KL Deemed to be University on the 12 th convocation of the institution, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the nation needed young minds that could start afresh with new ideas and build on innovations in science and engineering. “We welcome new ideas and try to support them through funding and meaningful discussions,” he said.

Spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living Foundation Ravi Shankar said, “Everybody who has a stake in education should ponder on a holistic and healthy education system that retains the virtues and values which we are all naturally endowed with. Education must attend to all facets of human life. The key is to harness the ancient and being innovative with the modern.”

Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (US-India), Hyderabad Kamesh Mullapudi and music director from Telugu film industry S.R. Koteswara Rao (Koti) also spoke.

Chancellor Koneru Satyanarayana conferred degrees on 3,278 undergraduate, 287 post-graduate and 129 PhD students. Mr. Mullapudi was conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science and Mr. Ravi Shankar and Mr. Koti were conferred with honorary degrees of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt).

Vice-Chancellor G. Pardha Saradhi Varma and others were present.

