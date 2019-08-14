Govt. will seek feedback on officials, governance, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government would seek feedback and opinions of people on the government and officials from the Collectors and Superintendents of Police to Mandal Revenue Officers and Sub-Inspectors via phone calls from the State’s call centre and surveys.

He said officials have to learn the problems of those expressing dissatisfaction and help them out.

In a review meeting with the Collectors and the SPs, Mr. Jagan said that Spandana programme has evoked huge response from people and the number of grievances being submitted has been increasing.

The Chief Minister said as many as 1,08,997 grievances have been received by the government as of July 31 and in the first week of August 34,541 were received.

The increase in number of grievances was because the government was efficiently addressing the issues being raised, he said.

Ninety per cent grievances are being resolved and 90% public have expressed satisfaction which is a good sign, he added.

‘Increase sand reaches’

The Chief Ministerasked officials to focus on the quality of delivery of service while resolving the grievances and ensure that satisfaction level in the public goes up to at least 99%.

About the sand scarcity Mr. Jagan said that the government received feedback about non-availability of sand in the State and asked officials to increase the sand reaches from 65 to 200 to cater to the needs of people.

The Chief Minister said arrangements are being made to set up weigh bridges and video camera systems at sand reaches before September 5.