Govt. will roll out low-cost housing plot scheme for middle class soon, says Andhra CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Satya S. Tripathi at his Tadepalli camp office on Monday.

GUNTUR

16 February 2021 08:46 IST

18 layouts surrounding ring roads in 12 cities across the State proposed

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will roll out a scheme to provide housing plots to the middle class at affordable prices.

At a review meeting on Monday on solid waste management and urban housing at his camp office, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government was aiming at providing low-cost housing with premium features and clear title deeds.

“I want the urban development and municipal authorities to work on the proposals on land procurement and create the infrastructure. Providing housing plots to the middle class should be a continuous process,” the Chief Minister said. He said a decision has been taken to create 18 layouts in 12 cities surrounding the ring roads.

Advertising

Advertising

“Smart towns will be designed in the area ranging from 25 acres to 200 acres within 18 months,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Waste management

Reviewing the solid waste management, the Chief Minister said that a 100-day action plan would be readied with a slogan ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP)’.

The participation of people and NGOs will be encouraged.

The Urban Local Bodies will be provided with 6,000 bins and 3,825 pick-up vans to collect garbage, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Solid and Liquid Waste Management Taskforce Chairman Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, Municipal Administration Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Municipal Administration Commissioner M.M Naik, CCLA Special Commissioner Bharath Gupta, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, TIDCO Managing Director Ch. Sreedhar were present in the meeting.