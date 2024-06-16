ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will restore Anna Canteens in three weeks in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister Narayana

Published - June 16, 2024 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The estimates of expenditure will be ready in a couple of days, he says; their maintenance and food supply was earlier entrusted to ISKCON, which charged ₹73 per head per day, of which the government bore ₹58 as subsidy

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

P. Narayana, along with his wife, cutting a cake after taking charge as Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana said on Sunday that Anna Canteens would be restored in three weeks.

A total of 184 Anna Canteens were functional during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019, and the construction of 19 canteens was under progress.

The estimates of expenditure entailed by their restoration would be ready in a couple of days, Mr. Narayana said in a chat with the mediapersons at the Secretariat.

Mr. Narayana stated that the poor would be provided breakfast, lunch and dinner for ₹5 each, and expressed regret that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government had closed the canteens due to sheer political vengeance.

Mr. Narayana said the TDP-led alliance government would revive the scheme for the benefit of the poor, who could not afford two square meals a day.

The maintenance of the canteens and food supply was earlier entrusted to ISKCON, which had charged ₹73 per head per day, of which the government bore ₹58 as subsidy.

About 2.25 lakh people had utilised these canteens every day, and a total of 4,60,31,600 meals were served. As the demand for Anna Canteens grew, they were set up in the villages also after being initially established in the cities and towns, the Minister added.

