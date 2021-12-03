Govt. will reconstruct villages washed away in floods: CM

Jagan promises to hand-hold affected villages till they become self-sufficient

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led an entourage of Ministers to inspect the flood-affected villages of Mandapalli, Pulapathuru, and Eguva Mandapalli, and interacted with the victims sheltered in the relief camps in Rajampet mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the Annamayya project had developed a breach because of the sudden floods that wreaked havoc in the district for two successive days about a fortnight ago. The floods had washed away the villages downstream the project, causing heavy death toll of nearly 40 persons. Hundreds of heads of cattle too perished in the floods. Crops were damage in hundreds of acres.

It was in this backdrop that Mr. Jagan visited the project site. He walked on the ravaged streets and interacted with the victims, and got first-hand account of the havoc wrought by the floods that caused the collapse of the Annamayya project.

He consoled the priest who had lost nine members of his family in the devastation, and directed the officials to reach out to all the victims without fail.

As part of the rehabilitation measures, the Chief Minister announced that the government would reconstruct the villages that had been entirely washed away and hand-hold the villages till they turned self-sufficient.

While seeking feedback from the people on the kind of support and measures they expected from the government, the Chief Minister also appreciated the local youth who risked their lives to save many others.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, district in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and Joint Collector Saikanth Verma were present.