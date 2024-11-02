ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will recommend capital punishment for those committing crimes against women, children: Naidu

Published - November 02, 2024 09:27 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

If laws permit, such persons should be booked under the gravest of grave crimes, says the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on November 2, 2024 (Saturday) warned of dire consequences for those committing crimes against women and children.

“If laws permit, such persons should be booked under the gravest of grave crimes, and the government will recommend capital punishment,” Mr. Naidu said.

Speaking at a programme in Anakapalli, Mr. Naidu said the attack on a four-year-old girl was atrocious, and those committing such acts would be not be spared. “Under the influence of liquor and ganja, anti-social elements are treating women as an object of desire,” he observed.

“Anybody thinking of committing such crimes should remember that it is their end,” the Chief Minister warned.

He also said more number of CCTV cameras would be set up to strengthen security further and strict laws would be made for protection of women.

