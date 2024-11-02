GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. will recommend capital punishment for those committing crimes against women, children: Naidu

If laws permit, such persons should be booked under the gravest of grave crimes, says the Chief Minister

Published - November 02, 2024 09:27 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on November 2, 2024 (Saturday) warned of dire consequences for those committing crimes against women and children.

“If laws permit, such persons should be booked under the gravest of grave crimes, and the government will recommend capital punishment,” Mr. Naidu said.

Speaking at a programme in Anakapalli, Mr. Naidu said the attack on a four-year-old girl was atrocious, and those committing such acts would be not be spared. “Under the influence of liquor and ganja, anti-social elements are treating women as an object of desire,” he observed.

“Anybody thinking of committing such crimes should remember that it is their end,” the Chief Minister warned.

He also said more number of CCTV cameras would be set up to strengthen security further and strict laws would be made for protection of women.

Published - November 02, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / sexual assault & rape / crime / death penalty policies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.