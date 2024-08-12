Govt. will pay farmers within 48 hours of procurement of paddy, says A.P. Civil Supplies Minister

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has asserted that the State government would deposit money into the farmer’s account within 48 hours of procuring paddy.

The Minister released dues amounting to ₹674 crore to farmers from whom paddy was procured during the previous government’s tenure, here on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Manohar said that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had procured paddy worth ₹1,674 crore, but the farmers’ dues were kept pending. “The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government released ₹1,000 crore immediately after coming to power. Again, another ₹674 crore was released on Monday. Of this, ₹472 crore was paid to the farmers in undivided West Godavari district,” he said.

Mr. Manohar said that the Civil Supplies Corporation was also pushed into a debt trap due to the YSRCP government’s policies.

“The previous government had pushed the farmers into a crisis. It did not clear the dues to the farmers. Such a situation will never occur under NDA rule. The State government will deposit the amount into the farmers’ accounts within 48 hours of procuring paddy during the kharif season. The government will supply tarpaulins with a 50 per cent subsidy for farmers. Also, identity cards would be issued to the tenant farmers,” he said.

Tendering an apology for the delay in payment of dues, Mr. Manohar said that the farmers withstood all difficulties that they were subjected to. “Irregularities and corruption were rampant during the previous government. The farmers did receive a single rupee though they sold the paddy as per the guidelines,” he added.

MP Putta Mahesh Yadav, MLAs Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Kamineni Srinivas, Bolisetti Srinivas, Patsamatla Dharma Raju, Chirri Balraju, Roshan Kumar, Eluru District Chairperson Ganta Padmasri, Civil Supplies Corporation MD G. Veerapandian, and Eluru District Collector Vetri Selvi and others were present.