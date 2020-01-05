Govt will never tolerate any kind of proselytism at Tirumala: A.P Endowments Minister

Chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is no mood to tolerate any kind of proselytism at the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, said Endowments Minsiter Vellampalli Srinivas.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Minister termed the alleged reports as mere scuttlebutts aimed at defaming the Chief Minister unable to digest his growing popularity among the people of the State.

Aagama Sastras the last word

Condemning the alleged reports of proselytisation in strongest terms he said the famous hill shrine has always been governed by Aagama sastras, and will continue to do so even in the future. “No violation of any kind will either be tolerated or ignored. The word of the religious scholars will be final as far as the Temple is concerned. The government also on its part will only heed to the opinion expressed by the pundits and not some Tom, Dick and Harry,” Mr. Vellampalli asserted.

Launching a strident attack on the Opposition parties, he appealed them to desist from indulging in false propagation at the cost of the sentiments of the public. But for some illusory reports even minor violations have been dealt strictly and the guilt punished.

Salacious statements

“There may be some minor aberrations here and there. But it is highly salacious to say that were happening only after the new government took over the reins in the State,” the Minister clarified.

He said Chief Minister Jagan was completely inclined for the overall development of all the13 districts in the State, and has been successful in delivering transparency in the administration as promised during the election campaigns.

Later, Mr. Vellampalli went on an inspection around the town and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the coming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.