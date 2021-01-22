Govt. will move apex court on local body poll issue: Minister

Minister M. Sankaranarayana and Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav in Anantapur on Thursday.

ANANTAPUR

22 January 2021 00:53 IST

‘High Court giving green signal is unfortunate’

The State government will move the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s judgment on the conduct of the local body polls in the State, Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana said here on Thursday.

“Giving green signal to the conduct of local body elections by the division bench of the High Court is very unfortunate. Keeping in view the health of people and government employees in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, the State government will soon take a decision on when to approach the apex court,” said the Minister.

‘Stiff opposition’

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav said that the government had been keeping away from holding the elections in view of the stiff opposition by the non-gazetted officers and other government employees to get involved in the local body polls.

“The government employees have already announced their inability to get involved in the elections. They are meeting the Governor to prevail upon the State Elections Commissioner to put off the local body polls,” he observed.