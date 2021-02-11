Govt. will leave no stone unturned to stop VSP privatisation: Vijaya Sai

‘Successive governments have avoided sanctioning captive mines to the plant’

YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that the State government will leave no stone unturned to stop the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Protests were organised at the steel plant gate and near the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building on Wednesday. The protesters blamed the successive governments for the present crisis in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, saying that it was set up after relentless struggles by the people.

Speaking at a hunger strike launched by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar against the Centre’s plan of disinvesting the steel plant, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposal and suggested alternatives to make the steel plant profitable.

The VSP, which was initially under the purview of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), was moved out of it.

“The successive governments at the Centre have deliberately avoided sanctioning captive mines to the plant with the idea of privatising it. Now, the issue calls for an apolitical fight. The YSRCP is ready to wage a struggle to champion the cause. Allocation of captive mines there by stabilising the production and conversion of loans into equity can help the VSP achieve profits within six years,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

He called for revival, restructuring and reorganisation as the key to keep the plant going. Referring to the suggestion of CPI (M) leader Ch. Narasinga Rao that a hunger strike should be organised to exert pressure on the Centre, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the YSRCP leaders would take permission of the Chief Minister and participate in it.

He assured that the YSRCP would participate in the proposed public meeting at Gajuwaka and lead a delegation of trade unions to meet the Union Steel Minister. “I am ready to talk or meet anyone to ensure that the VSP remains a PSU,” the MP said.

Some protesters tried to disrupt Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy and demanded that a resolution be passed in the Assembly against the Centre’s decision. At his hunger strike camp, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that people would not forgive the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if he went ahead with the proposal of raising ₹2 lakh crore on the plea of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

‘Grave injustice’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that alleged that the Centre was doing a grave injustice to the State. “There has been hardly any allocations for the new railway zone and the Polavaram project. Now, the proposal to privatise VSP is like rubbing salt into the wound,” he said.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V Satyanarayana, CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, MLA Tippala Nagireddy and INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar and YSRCP leaders were present.