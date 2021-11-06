Govt. will help State universities get NIRF rankings: Minister

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

06 November 2021 23:35 IST

Suresh inaugurates engineering workshop building at AKNU

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the State government aimed at improving academic and infrastructure facilities in the State universities to enable them to secure good ranks in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Mr. Suresh on Saturday inaugurated a two-storey engineering workshop building built at a cost of ₹6 crore on the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) campus here.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Jagannadha Rao explained to the Minister, MP M. Bharat and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja about the engineering courses, infrastructure and laboratory facilities for research. The university had recently obtained recognition of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for engineering courses, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Suresh promised to grant full budget in the financial year 2022. “I will strive to get a capital grant for AKNU by convincing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the need for financial aid to the university,” said Mr. Suresh.

AKNU is the biggest university with 410 affiliated institutions.

Mr. Bharat said that the Central government had sanctioned ₹8.3 crore for the construction of a sports ground on AKNU campus under the ‘Khelo India’ programme.

Prof. Jagannadha Rao thanked Jakkampudi Raja for his support for various initiatives on the campus.

Engineering students displayed their academic projects in an exhibition on the campus.