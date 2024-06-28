GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. will give a push to MSME sector, says Kondapalli Srinivas

Published - June 28, 2024 07:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
FAPSIA president V. Murali Krishna and Aster Ramesh Hospital chairman Dr. Ramesh Babu exchanging a copy of an MoU in presence of MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, at a programme organised in connection with International MSME Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday.

FAPSIA president V. Murali Krishna and Aster Ramesh Hospital chairman Dr. Ramesh Babu exchanging a copy of an MoU in presence of MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, at a programme organised in connection with International MSME Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said that the State government would extend all possible support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State. The contribution of the MSME sector to the GDP was significant compared to other sectors, but there was still a need for handholding of the MSMEs for further growth. The government would conduct a grievance day in every district once a month to address the problems and challenges faced by the MSMEs, he said.

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Small Industries Association (FAPSIA) in association with AP MSME Development Corporation organised International MSME Day celebrations here on Thursday. 

On the occasion, the Minister said that almost every village and every household in the State has a person living abroad. But they cannot boast of having an entrepreneur or MMSE. The youth should rethink their priorities and outlook. A job abroad would fetch $100,000. Similar earnings were possible if an MSME was set up. A person can earn ₹28 lakh per annum. Also, they can generate employment opportunities, he said, adding that NRIs should come forward and make investments in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to challenges and problems faced by the MSMEs and budding entrepreneurs, the Minister said that he would take the issue of high land prices to the notice of the Chief Minister. At the same time, aspiring entrepreneurs need to learn the tricks of the trade, he said. The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) should be so watertight that bankers cannot turn down requests for a business loan. Associations and bodies like FAPSIA should also empanel a few experts to assist aspiring entrepreneurs in preparing the DPRs. Also, private MSME parks can be developed if a group of 15 to 20 people with similar interests come together. The government would provide necessary infrastructural facilities and consider other issues like power, he said.

Principal Secretary (MSME) N. Yuvaraj, FAPSIA state president V. Muralikrishna and others spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.