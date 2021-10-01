Govt. will fill up 40 teaching posts in AKNU next year, says V-C

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to fill up 40 permanent teaching posts by the next academic year. The university has barely 34 permanent staff and required 100 more.

At a Meet the Press here, Prof. Jagannadha Rao said that the Chief Minister had recently granted 40 teaching posts for the university and promised to fill them up by the next academic year.

Talks were on to set up a laboratory with financial aid from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on the AKNU campus to conduct analytical services and sample analysis in the field of oil and natural gas explorations. The laboratory would become a prominent research facility for scholars and an income source for the university, he said.

Prof. Rao, a board member of the ONGC (Krishna-Godavari Basin operations), said that ONGC had earlier funded a similar project for Andhra University.

“The State government has proposed to set up a skill college on AKNU campus in Kakinada. The Forest Department has sought 1.5 acres on the Rajamahendravaram campus to set up a plant nursery,” he said. “We are designing online courses meant exclusively for in-service defence personnel as they will have a great demand,” he said.

The AKNU is preparing to go for accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in the present academic year and preparing to offer courses through distance mode later, he added.