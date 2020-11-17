Govt. will clear pending salary, DA arrears soon, says employees’ JAC

VIJAYAWADA

17 November 2020 01:48 IST

‘The outstanding payments likely be made by December-end’

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary Y.V. Rao met government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday and sought steps for resolving the issues faced by the employees.

They said in a release that the JAC informed Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy that 50% of the salaries for April and May which were stopped due to the COVID-19, were supposed to be paid with the November salaries. But, the payment was not made.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy spoke to Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana about it and the latter assured that the government would clear both the salary dues for employees and DA arrears for the pensioners in two tranches, for which G.Os would be issued in a few days. Three DA instalments are due to the employees and pensioners. The total outstanding payments would be made by the end of December.

The JAC thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making sincere efforts for opting out of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and for regularising the services of contract employees. The JAC leaders later called on Mr. Satyanarayana and got a positive response to their demands.