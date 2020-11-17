Govt. will clear pending salary, DA arrears soon, says employees’ JAC

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Amaravati Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary Y.V. Rao met government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday and sought steps for resolving the issues faced by the employees.
They said in a release that the JAC informed Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy that 50% of the salaries for April and May which were stopped due to the COVID-19, were supposed to be paid with the November salaries. But, the payment was not made.
Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy spoke to Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana about it and the latter assured that the government would clear both the salary dues for employees and DA arrears for the pensioners in two tranches, for which G.Os would be issued in a few days. Three DA instalments are due to the employees and pensioners. The total outstanding payments would be made by the end of December.
The JAC thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making sincere efforts for opting out of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and for regularising the services of contract employees. The JAC leaders later called on Mr. Satyanarayana and got a positive response to their demands.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath