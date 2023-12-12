Govt. will buy discoloured paddy from cyclone-affected farmers, says CM

December 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the YSRCP MLAs and officials to assure the cyclone-affected farmers that the government would buy wet and discoloured paddy.

At a review meeting on cyclone-affected crops and paddy procurement held at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told the officials and MLAs to instil confidence among farmers to this effect.

Taking stock of the support being extended to the farmers, he said that the Civil Supplies Corporation would purchase the wet and discoloured paddy from farmers and this message should be clearly conveyed to them.

If necessary, officials should relax the rules and buy the paddy to do justice to the farmers, he said, adding that the purchases should be done through RBKs and Civil Supplies Corporation would transport the purchased paddy to rice mills.

Observing that the government has already taken steps to give farmers input subsidy, he instructed the officials to take steps to pay insurance to the farmers who have suffered crop loss in the cyclone under the free crop insurance scheme. He also asked them to ensure that input subsidy is paid to the farmers before Sankranti.

Loss assessment

Officials told him that enumeration work has begun and the lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at the RBKs for social audit.

Complaints would be received from December 23 to 25 and after scrutiny, District Collectors would send the final compensation lists to the government, they said.

Housing Minister J. Ramesh, MLAs Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Samineni Udayabhanu, Simhadri Ramesh, Agriculture Special Commissioner C. Harikiran, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veerapandyan, Civil Supplies Commissioner Arunkumar and senior CMO officials were among those present.