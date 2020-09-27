Govt. will build godowns at RBKs: Minister

An action plan is under active consideration, says Kannababu

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday said that the government was preparing to construct godowns at the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) across the State.

Addressing the farmers and public representatives at Gundepalli of Jaggampeta mandal, Mr. Kannababu said, “An action plan is under consideration to construct godowns at the panchayat level. The initiative is to construct the godowns in all the 10,641 RBKs.”

It is learnt that the government will obtain financial aid from the Central government to create additional godown space to enable the farmers to store the produce, particularly commercial crops, till they get remunerative price in the market.

New market yard

Mr. Kannababu asked the officials and public representatives to identify land for construction of a new market yard in Jaggampeta mandal. He also assured to revive the market yard in Kirlampudi mandal.

Earlier, Janapareddy Hina Sailaja was sworn in as chairperson of the Jaggampeta Agricultural Market Committee in the presence of Mr. Kannababu and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. R. Ramani is the vice-chairperson of the committee.