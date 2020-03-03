‘Govt. will approach World Bank for ₹1,783-crore loan’

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K. Narayana Swamy on Tuesday said the government would approach the World Bank to lend ₹1,783 crore for clearing dues to liquor suppliers in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Narayanaswamy said the dues were pending since the previous government. The AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), which procures liquor from the distilleries, has no land to mortgage for securing a loan. “We will adopt other means to achieve the objective,” he said.

A TDP leader has encroached 17 acres land of the APSBCL in Vijayawada city. Refusing to reveal the name of the alleged encroacher, the Deputy CM said steps were being taken to free the land of illegal occupation.

The government was going ahead with the plan of enforcing liquor ban in a phased manner “to protect people’s health.” After the YSR Congress came to power on May 30 last year, the government took over the liquor retail business and reduced the number of outlets from 4,380 to 3,500.

Poser to TDP

“You can't give up the habit in one go. So we will do it in a phased manner. This year, we will reduce the number of liquor shops in the State by 25 %,” he said.

Recalling how former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu watered down the prohibition policy brought in by late Chief Minister and TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao, he demanded that the TDP spell out its stand on liquor ban.

“We are going ahead with a good intention,” he said.