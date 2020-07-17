‘Govt. wedded to the welfare of SCs/STs’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said as part of his government’s commitment to the welfare of SCs/STs, funds allocated for their cause had been increased during 2020-21.

Addressing the sixth SC, ST Development Board meeting, Mr. Jagan pointed to the allocation of ₹15,735 crore for welfare of SCs and ₹5,177 crore for welfare of STs in 2020-21, and said welfare schemes such as YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara, to be implemented this year, would further benefit the weaker sections. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to complete Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada by April 14 next year.

“The YSR Asara programme will benefit 25 lakh women and the YSR Cheyutha scheme will benefit another 90 lakh women. Both the programmes, to be implemented from next year, aim at making women self-reliant,” said Mr. Jagan, informing that the State had signed a pact with the Amul for dairy development as women could benefit from this sector.

Referring to Ambedkar Park, he said it was being developed in the heart of the city with 125-foot-high Ambedkar statue. The aim was to complete the project by April 14, to coincide it with his birth anniversary.

Calling it a “very prestigious project,” the Chief Minister wanted the officials to ensure quality works and timely completion.

Furnishing details of the expenditure, the officials informed the Chief Minister that ₹ 8,903.44 crore spent for SC welfare in 2018-19, was increased to ₹11,205.41 crore in the next year and in 2020-21, the amount was further increased to ₹15,735 crore.

Similarly, for ST welfare, the allocation of funds was increased from ₹ 2,902.61 crore in 2018-19 to ₹ 3,669.42 crore in the following year and in 2020-21, it was further increased to ₹5,177 crore.

They said a total of 77,27,033 SCs benefited from various welfare schemes in the State and the number of beneficiaries among the STs was 24,55,286, aggregating to 1,01,82,319.