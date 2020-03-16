Govt. was kept in the dark, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reacted sharply to the decision of the State Election Commission to postpone the elections to the local bodies citing the threat posed by coronavirus.

Coming down heavily on State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the Chief Minister told the media at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Sunday that “he (the SEC) lost his discernment and is reading out the orders written by someone else.”

“We did not appoint the State Election Commissioner. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP president and former Chief Minister ) appointed a person belonging to his community,” Mr. Jagan said.

“Under the pretext of coronavirus, he has indefinitely postponed the local body elections,” he fumed.

“The SEC had neither discussed the matter with the Chief Secretary nor the officials of the Health Department. Impartiality should be the primary characteristic of the SEC. The commission should discharge its duties beyond caste, region, religion and political parties. Only then it can save its reputation and respect,” he observed.

“Mr. Naidu may have bestowed upon him the post. Both may belong to the same community, but is it justified to show such discrimination?” the Chief Minister questioned.

Pat for police

On the one hand, Mr. Kumar, citing discretionary powers, postponed the elections indefinitely and on the other transferred the district Collectors and SPs of Guntur and Chittoor. He also transferred the Macherla CI, the Chief Minister said.

“How can he transfer the Collectors and SPs unilaterally? Does he have more powers than an elected government? If so, the SEC can rule the State. The police have discharged their duties with utmost sincerity. They have even booked attempt-to-murder cases. We have brought the SEC issue to the notice of the Governor. The matter will be scaled up to the next level if the State Election Commissioner does not mend his ways,” Mr. Jagan said.

The 14th Finance Commission would not release about ₹5,000 crore unless the elections were held before March 31, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met the Governor and complained of what he called an irrational move to postpone the elections and said the government would explore all avenues for justice. He alleged that the SEC did not take the government into confidence while taking the decision.