Govt. wants to ensure quality healthcare reaches all sections of people: Rajini

September 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini said through Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, the government wants to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all sections of people.

The Minister was speaking at a virtual conference with all district officials on September 28 (Thursday), ahead of the commencement of the first round of health camps on September 30 (Saturday).

Under the programme, door-to-door surveys began on September 15 across the State during which volunteers noted down the health requirements of people. As per officials, the details would be forwarded to Chief Health Officers who also make visits and conduct tests. All these records will then be presented to the doctor at the health camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said so far phase I and phase II surveys have been done and that phase III survey is under way. As many as 118 medicines and 7 medical tests will be available to people in the camp, she said, adding that door-to-door campaigns are under way across the State to raise awareness among people on the benefits of Aarogyasri.

She said volunteers should ensure that the Aarogyasri app is downloaded on every mobile. “There will be an assessment of how many people downloaded it and volunteers who ensure a maximum number of downloads will be rewarded,” the Minister said.

She also asked the district health and medical authorities to raise awareness among people in villages about the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.