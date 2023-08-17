Govt. wants amicable ties with staff and their associations, says Dharmana

August 17, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Thursday said that the YSRCP government has always been keen to have amicable relations with employees and their associations to ensure effective administration for people.

He released a poster of APNGOs’ Association for its State conclave on August 21 and 22 in Vijayawada.

He said that the government had resolved almost all pending issues of the staff with a sympathetic view.

Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu hoped that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would be the chief guest of the programme, would announce a Pay Revision Commission.

He said that the association had extended its full cooperation to the government in implementing many welfare schemes.

APNGOs Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam, and general secretary Challa Srinivasa Rao were among those present.

