ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. wants amicable ties with staff and their associations, says Dharmana

August 17, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Revenue Minister releases a poster on APNGOs’ upcoming meet

The Hindu Bureau

Dharmana Prasada Rao | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Thursday said that the YSRCP government has always been keen to have amicable relations with employees and their associations to ensure effective administration for people.

He released a poster of APNGOs’ Association for its State conclave on August 21 and 22 in Vijayawada.

He said that the government had resolved almost all pending issues of the staff with a sympathetic view.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu hoped that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would be the chief guest of the programme, would announce a Pay Revision Commission.

He said that the association had extended its full cooperation to the government in implementing many welfare schemes.

APNGOs Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam, and general secretary Challa Srinivasa Rao were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US