Govt. urged to rescue Vizianagaram farmers

VIZIANAGARAM

27 August 2021 20:01 IST

Vizianagaram Rythu Samskshema Sangham president Vemireddi Lakshunnaidu on Friday urged the government to extend support to farmers who were facing difficult times following deficit rainfall.

In a press release, he said agriculture activity was completely disrupted with 22% deficit rainfall in the district. The State government should send a high level official team to assess the situation since drought-like situation was prevailing in many mandals of Parvatipuram and Bobbili divisions, he said.

Agriculture was the main source of income for a majority of the people of Vizianagaram district. Now, almost all crops, including paddy, had been damaged . The government should improve distributory network for canals of Nagavali and other rivers. It may help to protect the crops to some extent, Mr.Lakshunnaidu. said.

Advertising

Advertising