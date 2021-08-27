Andhra Pradesh

Govt. urged to rescue Vizianagaram farmers

Vizianagaram Rythu Samskshema Sangham president Vemireddi Lakshunnaidu on Friday urged the government to extend support to farmers who were facing difficult times following deficit rainfall.

In a press release, he said agriculture activity was completely disrupted with 22% deficit rainfall in the district. The State government should send a high level official team to assess the situation since drought-like situation was prevailing in many mandals of Parvatipuram and Bobbili divisions, he said.

Agriculture was the main source of income for a majority of the people of Vizianagaram district. Now, almost all crops, including paddy, had been damaged . The government should improve distributory network for canals of Nagavali and other rivers. It may help to protect the crops to some extent, Mr.Lakshunnaidu. said.


