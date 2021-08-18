Govt. urged to release water from Thotapalli reservior

VIZIANAGARAM

18 August 2021 00:54 IST

Jana Sena Party leader Adada Mohana Rao on Tuesday alleged that the State government had failed to protect the standing crop of farmers by not releasing water into canals from the Thotapalli reservoir built across the Nagavali.

Along with leaders of Jana Sena and Dalit Ikya Vedika, Mr. Mohana Rao visited Vallapuram village of Gurla mandal and interacted with the farmers to learn about their plight. The villagers reportedly showed them their barren fields due to lack of water. Mr. Mohana Rao said that the district had received deficit rainfall this year and release of water from the reservoir would save the crops in Cheepurupalli, Gurla and other mandals. He accused the State government of failing to protect the interests of the farmers. Party leader Dantuluri Ramachandra Raju urged the government to send senior officials to study the ground-level situation and take necessary steps to instill confidence among the farmers.

Advertising

Advertising