Govt. urged to release stipend for advocates

Andhra Pradesh Bar Council member and All India Lawyers’ Union State president S. Rajendra Prasad has requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to get the stipend under YSR Law Nestham scheme for March, April and May remitted to the eligible beneficiaries immediately. In a letter to the CM, Mr. Rajendra Prasad said the scheme started to be implemented from December 3, 2019, and there were nearly 1,970 beneficiaries. However, the monthly stipend of ₹5,000 was disbursed up to February 2020 only.
Since the trial courts were not functioning due to the lockdown and young advocates have been suffering from its impact, the government should release the stipend forthwith to help them tide over the crisis, he said.
Mr. Rajendra Prasad appealed to the CM to immediately release ₹100 crore advocates’ welfare fund and authorize the State Bar Council to finalise the rules.
