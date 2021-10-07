Govt. urged to release fee reimbursement arrears

‘A whopping ₹400 crore pending disbursal for PG courses’

The members of Andhra Pradesh Private Engineering Colleges Managements’ Association (APPECMA) have urged the government to direct the officials concerned to release the arrears of tuition fee reimbursement amount worth ₹250 crore to the colleges in the State.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, association president Choppa Gangi Reddy said arrears for post-graduate courses in MBA, MCA and M. Tech amounting to nearly ₹400 crore had been pending since last three years. He urged the government to make the payments immediately keeping in view their financial woes.

Association general secretary Maddisetty Sridhar and treasurer Satrasala Kirti Kumar urged the government to take immediate steps for conducting the counselling for the EAPCET-qualified students.

Pointing to the fact that the counselling process had been completed in neighbouring Telangana, they said the students in Andhra Pradesh wrote the common entrance tests by August 25 and the results were announced on September 13, but the counselling schedule was not released yet.

They said the students and parents were worried over the delay.