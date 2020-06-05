Govt. urged to regularise services of health workers

VIJAYAWADA

05 June 2020 23:58 IST

Members of the Legislative Council belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) urged the State Government to regularise the services of the contract employees in the Medical and Health Department before appointing new staff.

In a statement, PDF MLCs V. Balasubramanyam, K.S. Lakshman Rao, Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, R. Suryarao and I. Venkateswara Rao referred to the government announcement on appointment of doctors and staff in the Medical and Health Department. Of them, most of the appointments would be on a contractual basis.

The MLCs said that thousands of workers in this department had been working for many years either on a contract basis or as outsourced staff. The authorities should first regularise their services before appointing a new set of contract and outsourced staff, they said.