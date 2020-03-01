Govt. urged to identify varsities with ‘potential for excellence’

Yogi Vemana University founder and vice-chancellor Arjula Ramachandra Reddy called upon the State government to identify universities which have a potential for excellence and meet their funding requirements to boost development.

Prof. Reddy was addressing the university’s faculty members on Saturday at a seminar titled ‘Faculty’s role in university and societal development’ here on Saturday.

“As universities are at a crossroads, it is for the teaching staff to redeem the pride of such universities by adopting innovative practices and out-of-the-box ideas,” said Prof. Reddy. He said that he saw a greater need for the States, especially a newly-formed one like Andhra Pradesh, to explore opportunities towards generating employment and offering quality service to the aspiring youth.

“The State government must appoint an appropriate committee at the earliest to evaluate new universities based on their academic and research track record. With consistent financial support and refreshing research atmosphere, the State can create world-class universities,” he said. He added that several varsities are facing a shortage of funds, with the financial support from even Central agencies like DBT and DST dwindling sharply.

“The declining trend in research funding is gradually turning the universities into mere colleges,” he said.

The senior academician also suggested that every university have extension centres and incubating centres to keep an ear to the ground for generating innovative research ideas.