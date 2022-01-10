Govt. urged to hike HRA for staff

VIZIANAGARAM

10 January 2022 01:08 IST

Andhra Pradesh SC and ST Upadhyaya Sangham State president Samala Simhachalam on Sunday urged the State government to revise the house rent allowance (HRA) slabs in accordance with the inflation and rising rents in urban areas.

In a press release, he welcomed the A.P. government’s decision to clear all pending DAs and other benefits with effect from January 2022. “In spite of financial difficulties, the State government accepted a majority of the demands. It is a good step. The government should consider revision of house rent allowances and other pending demands. We also request the government to fill up all vacancies in schools for the effective implementation of the guidelines framed in tune with the National Education Policy,” Mr. Simhachalam added.

