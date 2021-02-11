Govt. urged to grant sops to rag-pickers

VIJAYAWADA

11 February 2021 01:17 IST

Safai Karmacharis’ State meet held in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Wednesday said rag-pickers contributed a great deal in cleaning up cities and their surroundings though their services went unrecognised.

She was addressing a State-level meeting of safai karmacharis, organised by Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre (DBRC). She said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was concerned about the welfare of every section and reminded that he had increased salaries of the sanitation workers from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000 a month. She said efforts were also on to issue ID cards to the volunteers of gram and ward secretariats.

Former DGP of Telangana T. Krishna Prasad said the government and the society together should take up the responsibility of protecting the dignity of safai karmacharis. He appreciated establishment of Outdoor Learning Centres for children for the rag-pickers during the COVID-19 lockdown period by the DBRC and said it reflected their commitment to the cause of their welfare.

Referring to the law against manual scavenging, which he said was not implemented in letter and spirit, Mr. Krishna Prasad said the community should be trained and encouraged to opt for micro and small businesses.

Training

Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, K. Sunitha, said the department was working on an action plan to impart training to safai karmacharis through prominent skill development organisations and make them employable. Stating that education to all sections was the top priority of the government, she said the DBRC should ensure that the benefits of programmes such as Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya Deevena reached the rag-pickers’ families.

DBRC secretary Alladi Deva Kumar presided over the meeting while Murali Krishna Trust Director Fayaz, Aravind from IGSSS, New Delhi, president of Waste-Pickers Cooperative Society P. Akkamma, DBRC Programme Coordinator Ch. Anil Kumar and others were present.

The meeting passed a resolution to urge the government to ensure life and social security of the safai karmacharis, recognise their efforts and provide them with authorised Occupational Identity Cards, integration of waste pickers into solid waste management system and supply of safety equipment to them by local municipalities.

Special schemes to improve their occupational and business skills, constitution of a State-level Safai Karmachari Commission, strict implementation of the law against manual scavenging, monthly pension of ₹5,000 to workers who have completed 50 years of age, loans under YSR Cheyutha scheme to women among the community for setting up self-employment units, permanent houses and special scholarships for children of rag-pickers were among the other demands.