Govt. urged to give jobs to DSC-1998 batch candidates

February 05, 2024 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) have flayed the “irresponsible attitude” of Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash.

In a statement on February 4 (Sunday), KVPS general secretary A. Malyadri said following a series of protests by 2,326 candidates of the 1998-qualified DSC batch, mostly comprising SC, ST, BC and Minority community aspirants, MLCs K.S. Lakshman Rao and Kalpalatha Reddy wrote to the Chief Minister requesting for appointment to the candidates.

The CMO office sent the file to the Principal Secretary of School Education on October 11 last year to examine and circulate the file, he said.

Mr. Malyadri said that he met Mr. Praveen Prakash, along with the candidates, but the latter said he did not have any information on it and instead, advised them to meet the Education Minister.

He said the authorities concerned should take immediate measures to ensure appointment of the DSC-1998 batch candidates without any further delay.