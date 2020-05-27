Andhra Pradesh

Govt. urged to establish human rights commission

Assurance given to High Court ignored: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has demanded the State Government to establish a Human Rights Commission (HRC) immediately.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the SHRC was not functioning in the State for the last four years. “The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in a judgment on October 30 last year, had said that the Human Rights Commission should be constituted within four months. The government conveniently ignored its assurance given to the court and did not take any action in that direction for the last seven months. The previous government too neglected the issue,” he said.

“The people were looking at courts for justice regarding many issues, particularly in the wake of COVID-19. The Commission was the need of hour for the poor,” he said.

Civil rights associations and lawyers’ associations gave a call for State-wide agitations on May 29, he said, urging the government constitute the commission immediately.

