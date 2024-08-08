Govt. urged to distribute land to tribal people as per Forest Rights Act

Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh’s State secretary Dantuluri Varma on August 8, Thursday, asked the government to distribute sites to all eligible tribal people immediately as per the Forest Rights Act-2006 which mandated the administration to ensure ownership of land up to four hectares for each family.

Following a call given by the association’s State president and co-convener of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha Simhadi Jhansi, the association organised a district conclave at Parvatipuram on the eve of Adivasi Day observed on August 9.

A big rally was organised before the meeting to highlight the issues of tribal people.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Varma said that proper distribution of land and ownership for the lands under the control of tribals would enable lakhs of people to get livelihood opportunities. He sought immediate inclusion of 34 villages such as Saluru, Komarada, and Kurupam in the scheduled category so that non-tribals would not have any control over lands and other properties in those villages. “Over 10,000 acres of prime land in the villages is currently under the control of non-tribals,” he added.

Mr. Varma said that the association State president had planned a protest in New Delhi and other places to highlight the intrusion of the corporate sector into forest areas with the relaxation of norms in the Forest Conservation Act. National and State leaders would visit remote areas of Parvatipuram-Manyam and Srikakulam districts to elicit their opinions over the amendments made to the Act, he added.