Govt. urged to conduct health survey in Parvatipuram-Manyam, ASR districts

November 06, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - PARVATIPURAM

People in the tribal pockets are suffering from cancer and tuberculosis, says Araku Parliamentary Tribals’ Progressive Association president

The Hindu Bureau

Araku Parliamentary Tribals’ Progressive Association president V. Hema Naik holding a medical camp near Kurupam in Parvatipuram -Manyam district recently. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Araku Parliamentary Tribals’ Progressive Association president V. Hema Naik has urged the State government to conduct a detailed health survey in the tribal areas of Parvatipuram-Manyam and Alluri Sitaram Raju districts, citing that many adivasis are suffering from cancer and tuberculosis, apart from regular diseases such as malaria and respiratory infections.

Dr. Naik, the Regional Medical Officer of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), has been studying the health issues of tribal people in Parvatipuram, Kurupam, Gummalakshmipuram and others. During medical camps, he observed that many tribal people were suffering from cancer and other chronic diseases. “The tribal people cannot afford nutritious food and are prone to diseases. The government has to reach out to them by conducting door-to-door health surveys,” he added.

