Govt. urged to change curriculum in tune with National Education Policy

Vidya Bharati national executive meet discusses implementation issues

Vidya Bharati-Akhila Bharatiya Shiksha Samsthan on Saturday urged the Union government to take necessary steps for change of curriculum in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020 which was expected to ensure overall development of students.

Vidya Bharati’s Akhila Bharatiya Karyakarini Bhaitak, a meeting of the national executive body, was held at Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju School here. All India president of Vidya Bharati Doosi Ramakrishna Rao, Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor and member of the National Educational Policy T.V. Kattimani, Tripura Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain, and former Vice-Chancellors of various universities, retired IAS officers, academicians and intellectuals participated in the maiden meeting (in-camera) which would continue on Sunday.

On behalf of the executive body, Professor Ganga Prasad told The Hindu that the changes in the existing curriculum in Vidya Bharati schools were needed and its implementation procedure was discussed in the meeting.

“National Education Policy is going to bring many significant changes in the Indian education system. The change of the curriculum as suggested by experts is the need of the hour. The meet discussed the issues at length and took the opinions of all the members,” he added.

He said that Vidya Bharati was keen to extend its expertise to the Union and State governments also since effective implementation of NEP would benefit next generations and make them understand the Indian culture, tradition and education system.

Vidya Bharati is running 12,828 schools in which 34,65,631 children are studying all over India.